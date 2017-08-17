Snapchat Latest Update News: Pikachu Filter and Crowd Surf Feature Released

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York March 12, 2015.

Snapchat has introduced a new feature that stitches video clips from concerts into a more watchable music video.

The Crowd Surf feature links snaps from different people based on their audio. For a near-seamless look, it stitches the clips from live events together. This allows people to view a concert or any live event from various perspectives.

According to Mashable, the latest feature can now be accessed through select Our Stories from Snapchat, and Lorde's most recent performance has been used as an example. Those who want to view the footage from different points of view can simply click a new button in the right corner of the screen.

Snapchat is not the first app to try the Crowd Surf idea. Now-defunct startup firms such as CrowdSync and Vyclone previously attempted to develop apps with the same concept. Most of them failed since not enough content submissions were available. Given that Snapchat is a widely popular app, the feature is expected to be more successful this time.

The image-sharing app also released a new Pokemon-themed filter earlier this week. The Pokémon Company is heading into the Snapchat universe through a new filter featuring the company's most popular mascot: Pikachu.

Users who try to open the app can now add Pikachu's yellow nose, ears, and dotted cheeks to their faces. A small Pikachu who screams can be seen below the screen as well once users open their mouth. Similar to the app's other filters, the Pikachu mask slightly exaggerates faces. The face is rounded out while the eyes are a bit enlarged in a faux-anime style.

Unfortunately for Pokémon fans, the filter will only be available for a limited time. It remains to be seen when it will be removed from the app since The Pokémon Company International did not reveal how long it will go live.