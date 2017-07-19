Snapchat Spectacles Specs, Price News: Now Available on Amazon

Snapchat has recently made its Spectacles available on Amazon. The device, which was quite difficult to acquire last fall, is now available on the retail giant for $129.99.

Amazon/Snap Inc. Snapchat Spectacles are now available on Amazon.

Snapchat's recent decision to put the Spectacles up on Amazon is a temporary solution for the limited amount of units that are sold in their vending machines as well as on its official website.

Starting on Tuesday, the Snapchat Spectacles, which are available in three colors — black, coral, and teal — will be available on Amazon for $129.99. Orders placed will be shipped on the following day.

For such a price, users will get a one-year warranty along with the product. A charging case, a cable, and a cleaning cloth will also come with the glasses.

Tech enthusiasts who wish to buy the said product from the retail giant are encouraged to select Spectacles by Snap Inc. as the retailer. This way, buyers are guaranteed to receive the authentic product.

Purchases made on the official site will take 5–10 days to arrive. Consumers will not be charged for the freight.

For the uninitiated, the glasses allow Snapchat users to record up to 30-second videos apart from stills. A button found on the left temple area of the glasses should activate its video recording.

It records from the user's eye level. Its 115-degree angle will make those clips look more interesting. If not, recording circular videos might just do the trick.

In one charge, users will be able to take up to 100 Snaps. A camera is cleverly disguised on the façade of the glasses.

Both companies remain mum about the addition of the Spectacles to the Amazon listing. The product went up the retailer on the same day Snapchat launched the tint brush and multi-Snap feature update.

More updates should follow.