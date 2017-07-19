Snapchat Update July 2017 News: Photo-Sharing App Now Allows Longer Video Recording

Snapchat has added an interesting new feature as its rivalry with Instagram intensifies.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York, March 12, 2015.

Announced on Tuesday, July 18, the new Snapchat tool lets users easily record consecutive videos. The said feature allows users to take up to six consecutive 10-second video snaps all at once. Before, users were only limited to recording one video spanning 10 seconds at a time.

Snapchat has already released a slew of other features in the past few months. 3D filters and various photo-editing tools were added to the app as the company deals with heightened competition from Instagram, a Facebook-owned photo-sharing software.

Snapchat released a "magic eraser" tool earlier this year. As the name implies, it lets users erase certain objects from snaps. Although the latest feature is not as major as the previous ones, it still allows users to heavily modify their videos and images.

Additionally, a tint brush feature was also introduced for Snapchat. The tool can be selected from the vertical tool kit found in the app, located under the scissors icon. Users simply need to select one color and trace around the object that will be tinted. Machine learning was used to fill in different spaces without compromising important details or textures. It is currently available for all Android and iOS devices.

As Digital Trends pointed out, Snapchat's new features might be an effort on the company's part to encourage users to be more creative when it comes to editing their snaps. It is also likely that Snapchat wants to avoid being known as a slowly disappearing app. After all, 60-second clips can help Snapchat get a much-needed boost to bring them ahead in their ongoing rivalry with Instagram.

The multi-Snap feature is now available for all iOS devices. It will be officially released on Android devices soon.