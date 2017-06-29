SNES Classic Edition Coming in September With the First Release of 'Star Fox 2'

Nintendo has just unveiled the Super NES Classic Edition, which will feature classic games from the original home console. The company promised to ship their follow-up to the NES Classic starting September.

NintendoA promotional image for the upcoming Mini SNES Classic Edition console, as featured in Nintendo's official website.

New details for the SNES Classic mini-console has been revealed on their official website, including the list of games built into the device. The SNES Classic is set to retail starting at about $80 and is set to be available from Sept. 29 onwards.

With the severe shortage experienced by buyers during the time of the release of the NES Classic, the company has promised that the new mini-console will be easier to obtain this time. According to The Verge, Nintendo has announced that the SNES Classic will be available as the company will continuously ship units from its September release until the end of this year.

Still, demand for the mini-console is expected to be very high, and buyers are advised to pre-order well in advance from online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. SNES Classic product pages for these three outlets are already up, and Toys R Us, Target and GameStop preorder sites are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

There is no guarantee that production will continue next year, according to Nintendo's statement. "At this time, we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year," Nintendo announced, as quoted by The Verge.

The system comes with two wired SNES Classic controllers out of the box, in contrast with the earlier NES Classic where the controllers have to be bought for $10 each.

The SNES Classic package comes with 21 classic games, including an exclusive "Star Fox 2" title which has never been released, according to Polygon.

"Star Fox 2" has been canceled right as it was on the brink of release for the original SNES system. The classic title now makes its way to the SNES Classic, and players can unlock the game by playing the first level of the "Star Fox" game included in the bundle.