SNES Classic Edition Pre-Order News: Leading US Retailers Still Not Taking Pre-Orders

Customers in the United Kingdom have been able to pre-order the SNES Classic Mini since early last week. However, the same cannot be said for interested buyers in the United States as some U.S. retailers like GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy are still not taking pre-orders for it.

According to reports, pre-orders of the SNES Classic Mini sold out within minutes of its availability. That is why many are wondering why none of the leading retailers in the U.S. have taken pre-orders of the console. Retailers GameStop, Target and Toys R Us do not have SNES Classic Mini on their list of consoles, while Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon US have product pages up but have not allowed people to pre-order yet.

One cited reason for the non-taking of pre-orders in the U.S. is the lack of the FCC approval. Some reports point out that pre-orders for the SNES Classic Mini are not yet enabled since the FCC has not yet approved the sale of the console in the United States. The commission is tasked to make sure that the electromagnetic interference generated by all electronic gadgets sold in the U.S. market meet certain standards.

Some reports also claim that the delay in the SNES Classic Mini's preorder is caused by its tough launch in North America. When it was launched, several pre-orders were placed on eBay and Craigslist as scalpers hoarded stocks of the console. Rumor has it that Nintendo wants to prevent that from happening again, hence the delay.

The SNES Classic Mini is a remastered version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System that was first introduced in 1992. The new SNES comes with 21 games that players can enjoy. These include "Star Fox 2" that was never released in any console before, "Final Fantasy III" and three "Super Mario" games.