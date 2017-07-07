SNES Classic Pre-orders Get Sold Out From Retailers; Amazon Imposes One-Console Limit to Ration Units

Nintendo Promotional image for the upcoming Mini SNES Classic Edition console.

Nintendo fans have been buying out the new Super NES Classic pre-orders, drying up supplies before they can even hit the shelves. Major retailers are resorting to measures to slow down the rush for units to hoarders and resellers.

The demand is such that some pre-orders were already being canceled, according to the Independent. A similar scenario has played out with the earlier NES Classic Mini, and it looks like fans will have trouble getting their hands on the SNES Classic this time, as well.

Amazon has resorted to limiting one preorder for each buyer to ensure that their supply gets distributed as evenly as possible. Buyers have reported that the retailer has sent emails canceling extra orders of the mini console, explaining that orders for more than one unit will be reduced to just one, at least for the time being.

The email mentions "a change to the availability of this item," and that Amazon will be changing orders for multiple units to just one.

"We understand this isn't what you expected when you placed your order and apologise for the inconvenience," the email explains.

Nintendo hopes to make sure that every fan gets their SNES Classic Mini console this time around, after the earlier situation with the NES Classic. Even with more units on the way, however, the demand for the console still manages to outstrip what pre-order volumes they were able to provide.

Retailers, including Target and Best Buy, are regularly out of stock for the mini console, according to the International Business Times.

The Nintendo SNES Classic mini console is priced at $80, and it comes with 21 classic games. Fans remain anxious, however, if supplies of the console will be enough when it launches on Sept. 29.

Buyers are advised to check in regularly on the social media accounts of retailers, like Amazon and Best Buy, to get alerts on available stocks of the highly coveted mini console.