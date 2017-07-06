SNES Classic Pre-Orders News: Multiple Pre-Orders Are Being Canceled

Nintendo's Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) is making a comeback and it is selling like hotcakes. Due to the increasing demand and limited supplies, giant sellers are changing their policies about pre-ordering the unit.

Facebook/Nintendo The SNES Classic Edition will finally release the long-canceled "Star Fox 2" game.

Nintendo's scheme of reviving its old classics continues with the SNES. The newly revived gaming platform is now sporting a smaller version, dubbed as the SNES Mini, which is currently up for pre-order. The unit is so popular right now that big-selling companies, such as Amazon, had to change several polices regarding multiple orders.

Fans of the classic console have been reporting several emails regarding Amazon's change in pre-ordering the unit. According to these said emails, people who want to get their hands on the SNES Mini can only order one unit at a time. This change in policy seems to be an attempt at allowing more people get a chance to own the console and stop others from selling it at a higher price. According to reports, several people online are already found selling it far more expensive than its intended price.

Amazon has also apologized for this "inconvenience" and hopes that buyers understand why it had to change its polices.

The SNES is a 16 bit video game console first released by Nintendo in Japan in 1990 and in 1991 in North America. It is the second gaming system that the company released after the Nintendo Entertainment System. At the time of its release, the SNES was more advanced in terms of graphics, sound, and other gaming capabilities than its competitors. This made the platform an international success, becoming the best-selling gaming platform during its release.

Nintendo said that it is going to sell more SNES Minis soon, however the company did not specify if it is making more of the console after this year.

The SNES Mini will start shipping in September.