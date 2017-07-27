SNES Classic Pre-Orders: Walmart Cancels All Advance Orders of Retro Console

Facebook/Nintendo Retailer giant Walmart has cancelled pre-orders of the Nintendo Super NES Classic, citing a mistake with their system.

All their pre-orders of the highly anticipated Nintendo Super NES Classic have been canceled by Walmart, as apparently, the pre-order posting of the retro console has been a "technical glitch" on the part of the retail giant.

Walmart previously made the SNES Classic available on their website, and all online inventory has since been snatched up in a matter of hours. The page has since been updated that the retro console will be available on Sept. 29, instead.

Deserie Dulaney, senior director for customer care for Walmart, apologized to pre-order holders about the mix-up. The retailer is cancelling all advance orders of the SNES Classic that it has received on Friday, July 21, as the posting, apparently, has been a mistake.

"Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition was mistakenly made available last Friday evening ahead of the official release date," Dulaney wrote in the email sent out to order holders starting Wednesday, July 26.

"We, regrettably, will have to cancel this item on your order," the Walmart representative added, as quoted by The Verge.

Those who were able to secure the order by credit card will find that Walmart has not charged their account for the canceled sale. On the other hand, buyers who used PayPal, gift card or other methods will be getting refunds, as the message from the retailer added.

Meanwhile, those who thought that they had a secure hold on the retro console will now have to find a way to preorder the Nintendo SNES Classic elsewhere. The prized console has been made available on Amazon UK, but the product page lists the SNES Classic as currently unavailable, due to "high demand."

Fans can hopefully find out more as the Sept. 29 release date comes closer.