SNES Classic Reportedly in the Works, But No Exact Release Date Attached to It

People of a certain age may still remember the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, a home console that rose to prominence in the '90s and offered delightful gaming experiences. Now, there are rumors hinting that it may be coming back - or sort of coming back at least - possibly in the form of what may be known as the SNES Classic.

Rumors that the old Nintendo console may be tweaked a bit and released made the rounds earlier this year.

Back in April, Eurogamer spoke to sources supposedly close to Nintendo who revealed that there were plans to release a mini version of the SNES.

The sources even added that the console was apparently in development.

Now, a new rumor is fanning those flames even more.

Recently, Destructoid's Jonathan Holmes went on a little expedition and talked to GameStop managers in search of new information pertaining to the rumored development of the SNES Classic.

After speaking to three GameStop managers from three different stores, there were interesting revelations that came up related to the rumored console.

First off, the existence of the console was supposedly confirmed by a Nintendo representative during a closed doors meeting.

Once again, it was also mentioned that the console was supposedly in the works but there was still no exact date known for when it may be made available.

Though an official announcement from Nintendo that the SNES Classic is being made remains unavailable, it is easy to imagine this being the case when one considers how popular the Classic Mini NES turned out to be.

Of course, that console was ultimately discontinued, much to the dismay of many gamers who were still looking to purchase it.

Perhaps, Nintendo may be developing the SNES Classic to make up for that earlier console being discontinued at a time when there was still a high demand for it, but with confirmation still lacking, people may have to wait a while before they can find out what is really going on.