SNES News: Fans Criticize Pre-Selling Process of Highly Anticipated Console

Facebook/Nintendo The Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) is slated to hit the store shelves this September 29.

Nintendo is under fire from its customers due to the chaotic pre-order of its highly anticipated console, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic edition.

According to reports, most of those who have been looking forward to make a pre-order of the SNES were caught off guard as it happened in the wee hours of the morning without any hint from Nintendo. Reportedly, retailer outlets, such as Amazon and Best Buy, started taking pre-orders at 5:30 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. ET, respectively, without prior notice.

While Wal-Mart and Target Corp started accepting pre-orders later in the day, they, too, did not give an intimation. With the SNES getting sold out, fans who have been looking forward to own a piece of their childhood could not help but criticize Nintendo for how it carried out the pre-order process.

To recall, this is not the first time for Nintendo to find itself in a similar controversy. Last year, the company was also criticized for not meeting the demand of Nintendo loyalists after it revived the NES classic and released it in fall last year. In an attempt to appease the disappointed customers, Nintendo promised to deliver the SNES Classic Edition in higher quantity as compared to that of the NES.

"We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month. A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year," goes the post of Nintendo on its official Facebook page last Aug. 2.

While it is true that there is still a chance for those who have been looking forward to take home the SNES Classic Edition once it hits the store shelves on Sept. 29, though, they may need a great deal of luck to be on their side as analysts suspect that the supply will be extremely limited.