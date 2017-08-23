SNES-Themed 3DS XL Release Date News: Retro-Inspired Handheld Rolls Out in Europe by October

Classic consoles look to be all the rage these days, starting from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic mini-console which promptly sold out, and now, this new SNES-themed 3DS XL.

Twitter/Nintendo UK Nintendo has announced a new and limited edition SNES themed 3DS XL for the European market.

Nintendo retro fans who were not able to score an SNES classic might just have a second chance at a miniature version of the classic console, or one that looks very much like it — if they are in Europe, that is. Nintendo is releasing their limited-edition SNES themed 3DS XL for the European Market.

This unique retro design for the Nintendo 3DS XL handheld will be out in Europe by Oct. 13, as Nintendo UK announced on social media on Tuesday, Aug. 22. According to their Twitter post, the 3DS XL: Super Nintendo Entertainment System Edition will be out on store shelves by that date, and no pre-order information has been laid out by the company as of this time.

This new release by Nintendo marks another snub for the U.S. market, as just last year, 3DS fans in Japan got themselves a 3DS XL styled in a Super Famicom theme, according to Engadget. Considering that the Super Famicom was a console exclusive to the country, that just makes sense.

The SNES, however, is a different story. Just judging from the speed that SNES Classic mini-consoles were snapped up in an instant in America, it could be safe to say that retro consoles have their avid fans in the U.S. market as well.

Aside from pre-order information, Nintendo fans in the U.K. are still in the dark about the new handheld's pricing and availability details. Meanwhile, retro console fans in Europe will have their colorful version of the SNES Classic coming out by Sep. 29 to match with their new colorful SNES inspired 3DS XL coming a few weeks later.