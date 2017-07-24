'Sniper Elite 4' Gameplay News: Latest Update Brings in First DLC, Free Items, New Game Missions

Rebellion Developments/Sony PlayStation A promotional still for the latest updates and newly-added game contents on "Sniper Elite 4."

Months after the release of "Sniper Elite 4," developers from Rebellion Developments dropped the game's first downloadable content alongside its latest update that brought free items and new game missions.

In a post published on Sony PlayStation's blog, producer Jason Wakelam confirmed that the new game contents include two free multiplayer modes called Elimination and Capture The Flag, four free multiplayer mode maps, three free Survival mode maps, four campaign missions which are a mix of co-op and single player game modes, 18 weapons, 16 character skins, and two camouflaged weapon skins.

Other than the mentioned list of free items, Rebellion Developments also released the highly requested conclusion of the Deathstorm mini-campaign.

Developers introduced "Deathstorm Part 3: Obliteration" where players will find elite agent Karl Fairburne within the enemy's camp to carry out his mission and "neutralize the Deathstorm nuclear project."

"He must infiltrate an underground, heavily guarded complex hidden beneath a sleepy village, and terminate Deathstorm for good," Wakelam added. The "Obliteration" campaign will be situated outside of Italy and back in a Nazi camp in Germany — a first for the "Sniper Elite 4" story.

Rebellion Developments also launched the "Lock and Load" expansion that features three newly-added weapons, which are the M30 Drilling, the SVT semi-automatic rifle and the M712 Mauser fully automatic pistol.

The developers likewise introduced a new and tougher game mode called Authentic Plus. "We've essentially decided to make the AI more relentless, along with a few other changes and wrap it all up into a new difficulty level," Wakelam explained.

He added: "The enemy never stops searching for you once they know you're in the area."

Meanwhile, the latest game update will also allow "Sniper Elite 4" players to change character skins in the game's main campaign. The game change was applied after Rebellion Developments received a lot of requests for the said option.

"Sniper Elite 4" is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.