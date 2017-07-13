'Sniper Elite 4' News: 'Deathstorm 3: Obliteration' Announced by Rebellion

Sniper Elite official website "Sniper Elite 4" Deathstorm DLC arrives next week

Developed and published by Rebellion, "Sniper Elite 4" has been announced to receive the third part of its "Deathstorm" gameplay. Titled "Obliteration," the downloadable content (DLC) will be available in just a few weeks. Considering the hype for the DLC courtesy of the fans, here is everything to know about the upcoming and final chapter of "Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm."

The DLC campaign for "Sniper Elite 4" began in March and is now at its last chapter. It features the conclusion of elite sniper Karl Fairburne's mission that began in the previous two DLCs.

"A heavily guarded underground complex is rumored to lie hidden beneath the sleepy town's hilltop church, with suspicious vehicle activity suggesting the Nazis are planning something big — and soon," said Rebellion. "Elite agent Karl Fairburne must draw on all his skills to neutralize the facility and bring Deathstorm down, once and for all."

The "Obliteration" DLC will take place back in Germany, in a little town called Steigerloch. It is where the ultimate weapon called Deathstorm is being developed and prepared for world destruction. Rebellion's announcement was accompanied with a trailer, which features a number of suspicious elements that eventually lead the players to investigate the town further. As always, the trailer also features the superior graphics of "Sniper Elite 4" from the way the town was constructed to the sheer design of the content.

Aside from the new tales, experiences, and closure in store for "Sniper Elite 4" fans, "Deathstorm Part 3: Obliteration" will also come with a package that includes six new Axis characters for multiplayer mode, new Elite ranks, two new maps, selectable scope reticle, and the new Authentic Plus mode. The last has been advertised by Rebellion as perhaps the most difficult mode that players can experience. It features more enemies and fewer display aids.

"Sniper Elite 4's" "Deathstorm 3: Obliteration" is set to be released on July 18 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.