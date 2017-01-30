'Sniper Elite 4' Gameplay News: Lengthy Trophy List Revealed; Platinum to Be Up for Grabs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Trophy List for the highly-anticipated Valentine's Day game, "Sniper Elite 4," has been revealed. From the looks of it, the third-person shooter will keep a lot of players busy.

Rebellion DevelopmentsA screenshot from "Sniper Elite 4"

There will be 51 trophies all in all to collect. Majority of them — 38 to be exact — are in the Bronze category. There will be 10 Silver trophies to work through, a couple of Gold and one Platinum trophy.

The Bronze trophies for "Sniper Elite 4" are mostly all about plowing through the game without yielding. The likes of it include "Never, never, never give up" and "We shall not fail or falter."

"Keeping your Distance" (total kill distance of 100 kilometers) and "Rockin' the Rifle" (500 kills using the said weapon) also equate to Bronze trophies in "Sniper Elite 4."

Rebellion Developments A screenshot from "Sniper Elite 4"

Other outrageous Bronze trophies include "The Nutcracker – Sweet!" and "The Organ Grinder." For the former, it is about debilitating an enemy, "then shoot them in the testicles." The latter is being able to get at least one killshot on every organ.

"Following Orders" (completing all secondary campaign in the main campaign) should endow "Sniper Elite 4" players with one of the 10 Silver trophies up for grabs.

Get another one by becoming the "Deadshot Demon," an achievement that entails completing the entire main campaign on Sniper Elite difficulty.

The Gold trophies in "Sniper Elite 4" can be achieved by successfully completing the entire main campaign on Authentic difficulty, which will be a real test of skill and strength, and reaching character rank 50.

For the Platinum trophy, all players will have to do is to obtain all these trophies and become known as "the world's greatest sniper."

Apart from the 51 trophies in "Sniper Elite 4," there will also be additional 12 trophies (11 Bronze and 1 Silver) in the "Target Fuhrer" downloadable content (DLC) coming to the game.

"Sniper Elite 4" will be released to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Feb. 14.