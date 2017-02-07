'Sniper Ghost Warrior 3' Beta News: Game Has Amazing Open World With Optimization Issues

From Feb. 3 to 5, registered PC players got to have a first glimpse of the world of "Sniper Ghost Warrior 3." It was a wonderful opportunity for fans of the first-person shooting genre to get first dibs on the game, and players had generally positive reactions to it with some YouTube hosts sharing their gameplay during the three-day event.

A video shared by Syck Goat shows the impressive open-world environment of the CI Games title. From driving to different locations, navigating through rough terrains to preparing rifles for sniping enemies, almost everything is as detailed as possible.

Even the gameplay is realistic. Taking down an enemy will alert the rest, showing that the artificial intelligence (AI) is responsive to the player's actions. One can also choose to either kill in close range or interrogate an enemy first, adding to the depth. The game is so life-like that falling from a high-rise building would kill the protagonist.

That being said, there are still some flaws to "Sniper Ghost Warrior 3." Gaming Taylor shared that despite having the best possible setting with GTX 1080 and a good central processing unit (CPU), the game drops to around 15 frames per second (fps). He demonstrated that toggling between normal and sniping view has some lag time, but considering it is still in beta, that may be something that will still be optimized prior to its release.

The open beta allows players to engage in two single-player modes, namely Cut Off and Blockout. In Cut Off, the protagonist Jon needs to infiltrate the compound infested with Separatists in order to reposition the dishes that intercept their signals, rendering them blind to incoming attacks. Blockout, on the other hand, gives a specific target that Jon will have to kill, and how he'll carry out the mission depends on the player.

"Sniper Ghost Warrior 3" arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms on April 4, 2017.