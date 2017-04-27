'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' Gameplay News: Devs Explain Why Game Takes Five Minutes to Load on PS4

Developers of "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3" provided an explanation on why the game takes about five minutes to load.

"Sniper Ghost Warrior 3" official website"Sniper Ghost Warrior 3" is now now available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

"Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3" is a game developed and published by CI Games and has just hit the shelves worldwide on Tuesday, April 25.

However, players are already complaining about the relatively long time the game takes to load. In fact, Eurogamer released a video that seemingly pokes fun at the issue. But on a serious note, the video aims to show just how long it takes for the game's campaign to actually be accessed.

Eurogamer's "Here are things you can do while 'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' loads" video lasts more than seven minutes. Though it did not really take that much time, there is a roughly five-minute interval from opening the game until it finishes loading.

In the video, Eurogamer's Ian Higton, who created the video, featured a comparison showing that he was able to complete a speedrun test on "Gone Home" and finish an entire race in "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" before "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3" finished loading.

Meanwhile, on Higton's report via Eurogamer, he even shared that a game running on an old 8-bit "ZX Spectrum," a home computer released in 1982, only took 2.5 minutes to load, which is half the time "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3" takes.

CI Games responded to Eurogamer and Higton by directly commenting at the YouTube video. However, it did not sound like they were promising any patch to shorten that time as the developer said, "We are aware of the problem with long initial loading times, but thanks to this decision we were able to shorten any loading times during missions, respawns, and fast travel to a minimum."

To help gamers appreciate their decision, CI Games said since the initial load screen is on for about five minutes, other parts of the game will load much faster. As an example, CI Games guaranteed the restart missions would only take 25 seconds to begin.

CI Games added, "Ultimately we feel like this inconvenience is rewarded with a comfortable experience once the game is loaded."

"Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3" is now available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.