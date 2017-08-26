'Sniper Ghost Warrior 3' New DLC to Feature Single-Player Prequel Story

Facebook/CIGamesOfficial A new DLC is coming for "Sniper Ghost Warrior 3."

CI Games has announced that it will release a new downloadable content pack for its tactical shooter video game, "Sniper Ghost Warrior 3."

According to Videogamer, the update set to release this September is actually a prequel to the main game. The single-player campaign DLC called "The Sabotage" will reportedly follow the adventures of Robert North, the brother of the main hero in ""Sniper Ghost Warrior 3," Jonathan. He is set to fight against the 23 Society, which is steadily gaining power. In the update, Robert will lead the separatist revolution by going up against General Otar Leonidze and sabotaging the Georgian army. The DLC is also set to introduce new maps and locations, as well as vehicles and weapons.

Unlike the setbacks encountered during the release of "Sniper Ghost Warrior 3" last April, CI Games promised that "The Sabotage's" loading time will not take more than five minutes. Previously, company director Marek Tymiñski admitted (via Eurogamer) that they made a huge mistake by trying to combine a triple-A category and an open world in the tactical shooter. He said that the plan was too ambitious and that they focused too much on some game aspects that they should have left alone. Tymiñski shared that they now want to pay attention to the gameplay, key mechanics and missions without "all of the trappings" of the open world setup.

"We simply made the wrong math considering the size of our team and the originally given timeframe. By positioning the game in a AAA category, it took us away from what we could have done great. Instead we spent too much effort trying to catch up with other AAA titles in terms of their production values and features. That was a big mistake," Tymiñski said.

"The Sabotage" is expected to be released on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by Sept. 5. It will also be part of the season pass.