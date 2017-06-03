'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3's' Newest Patch Aims to Lessen Five-Minute Loading Time

Developer CI Games recently released the latest patch for "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3" that many hope will reduce the game's five-minute loading time.

"Sniper Ghost Warrior 3" official website"Sniper Ghost Warrior 3" is now now available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Shortly after the game's release, players were quick to notice the immensely longer-than-usual time it took for the game to transition from the loading screen to the main menu upon opening the title.

According to CI Games' announcement of the latest patch, "Some of the major updates include reduced loading times." It was not clear whether the developer was referring to the five-minute loading time issue, but many definitely hope they were pertaining to that particular problem.

It can be recalled that Eurogamer's Ian Higton discussed the game's loading time issue on a YouTube video called "Here are things you can do while 'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' loads."

CI Games commented on the video, "We are aware of the problem with long initial loading times, but thanks to this decision we were able to shorten any loading times during missions, respawns, and fast travel to a minimum."

Meanwhile, apart from the "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3's" notorious loading times, the developer said the patch also aims to address several bugs that causes the game to freeze as well as glitches when saving completed Points of Interest.

Previously, players reported that the game used to be so infested with bugs that corrupted the saved Points of Interest and caused glitches on the Party Crasher mission. The latest patch is said to have addressed those.

PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One players all got a new reward for completing Points of Interest in the Mining Town and Village gameplays. Several animation and graphics fixes were also applied on the console platforms, and those included dealing with reported animation bugs on the Sawn-off Shotgun.

On the other hand, PC players can now save their game data on their Steam Cloud.

Meanwhile, one of the main gameplay fixes across all platforms was applied to the bug that forced players to "fall through level geometry during the mission."

Complete patch notes are found on CI Games' announcement post.