'SNL' Writer Colin Jost Still Mum on Rumored Relationship with Scarlett Johansson

Twitter/ColinJost The "SNL" comedian is still mum about his rumored relationship with Scarlett Johansson.

"Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost is still pretty mum about his rumored relationship with Scarlet Johansson. Three weeks have already passed since Johansson and Jost were reportedly spotted making out during "SNL's" after-party but the 34-year-old comedian is still unwilling to divulge any information regarding their relationship status.

Jost was recently interviewed by E! News when he attended the Hilarity for Charity's Third Annual New York City Variety Show, and naturally, the comedian was asked about his rumored relationship with ScarJo. He kept most of his answers to a minimum.

"No. No. I'm very happy in my personal life." Jost said when asked if he had anything to say about his love life. When asked to finally set the record straight, the actor could only say "What?! No way. No, I'm good."

Facebook/snl It has been reported that Jost and Johansson first got together when the latter hosted an episode on "SNL" back in March.

According to reports, the two first hooked up back in March, when Johansson hosted "Saturday Night Live." On May 22, the Hollywood A-lister returned to the show when she played first daughter Ivanka Trump. During the after-party, the two were caught in full PDA mode in full view of everyone at the party. Clearly, they have no intention of hiding their relationship. Sources say that ScarJo was swept off her feet by the funnyman and they have grown quite close ever since.

Johansson had just split from Romain Dauriac, her husband of three years and father to her 2-year-old daughter. Dauriac and Johansson have already filed for divorce, which means that they are now very much single.

Around that time, the actress was recorded to have said that she didn't believe it was natural to be monogamous. "I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea. And the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing." She said. "I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work."