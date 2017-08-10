'Snowfall' Picked Up by FX for a Second Season

Facebook/SnowfallFX "Snowfall" has been renewed by FX for a second season.

With just five episodes into its premiere season, "Snowfall" has already been renewed by FX for a second season.

It looks like FX is pleased with the performance of "Snowfall" so far because it has already renewed the show for another season even though its first season has not ended yet. As far as ratings go, "Snowfall" is definitely not lagging behind. Debuting with a rather modest rating, the series premiere garnered around 2.24 million in viewership. Now, the series is averaging five million viewers across all platforms and is also among the most-watched new cable dramas of this year.

The show was created by John Singleton, Dave Andron and Eric Amadio while also serving as executive producers. Micahel London, Trevor Engelson and Thomas Schlamme are also executive producing "Snowfall" while Andron himself is serving as the showrunner.

"Snowfall" is set in the 1980s at the dawn of the crack cocaine epidemic. The show itself is centered around some shady characters including young drug dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), Mexican wrestler Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a CIA operative fleeing from his dark past Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), who is the daughter of a Mexican crime lord. "Snowfall" would see each of these characters with a unique plotline converging together.

Even without a star-studded cast, the series went off to a promising start. But "Snowfall" is not the only show that FX has renewed. In fact, the show would be joining a roster of renewed shows such as "Legion," "Taboo" and "The American." Not only that, long-running anthologies such as "American Horror Story," "American Horror Story," "Feud," and "Fargo."

With six episodes having been completed, "Snowfall" airs every Wednesday night and would conclude on Sept. 6, which will air its 10th and final episode of season 1.