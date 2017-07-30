'Snowpiercer' Air Date, Plot News: Jennifer Connelly's TNT Drama Is a 'Spaceship Show'

The upcoming "Snowpiercer" drama series on TNT will be different from the movie. The Jennifer Connelly starrer will be more like a "spaceship show" and it will not follow the train setting of the original film from director Bong Joon Ho.

Reuters/Mike Cassese Jennifer Connelly, pictured with her husband Paul Bettany, will star in the "Snowpiercer" drama series on TNT.

TNT president Kevin Reilly revealed some details of "Snowpiercer" during the network's Television Critics Association presentation. He indicated that unlike the film, which takes place from one train car to the next, the TV series will be "contained in one environment with a wide swatch of characters."

"Snowpiercer" will be set seven years after the environment has frozen and all living humans are required to reside inside a long train that circles the Earth. The movie, which came out in 2013, starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton but Reilly confirmed Connelly's character in the series will be different from Swinton's.

"She's stoic and has a very coiled energy and that's going to work well in this part," Reilly said of the show's lead star.

The TNT president also said that Connelly's character is new and was specifically created for the series.

The "Snowpiercer" TV show, which has been planned for a 2018 debut, started its development back in 2015 after Marty Adelstein's Tomorrow Studios bought the rights. The production outfit tapped Josh Friedman ("Avatar") to write the script and Bong boarded as executive producer.

"I'm a huge fan of director Bong's films, especially 'Snowpiercer.' It's great the way the best sci-fi is great — thoughtful, political, funny, scary and sly," Friedman said when his participation in the series was announced.

Connelly's casting was reported last June. This will mark the actress' return to television after her last show, "The $treet," ended in 2000. Since then, Connelly focused on doing movies; she won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her work on "A Beautiful Mind" with Russel Crowe.

Most recently, Connelly provided the voice of Karen, Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) artificial intelligence (AI) suit on "Spider-Man: Homecoming."