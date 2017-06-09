'Snowpiercer' Season 1 Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner Join Series

"Snowpiercer" on television is coming together with the casting of lead stars like Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs and Mickey Sumner. The series, based on the French graphic novel "Le Transperceneige," takes place in a post-apocalyptic ice age setting where survivors live inside a moving long train that goes around the globe.

REUTERS/China Daily "Snowpiercer" on TNT will take place in a post-apocalyptic frozen world. PICTURED: A train travels through hills covered by snow.

Connelly will play a First Class passenger named Melanie Cavill and she is also reportedly the Voice of the Train, which is a privileged job. Diggs will play a prisoner named Layton Well, who is situated at the end of the train and has no plans of improving his status. Sumner will play one of the security forces named Bess Till, who will find herself in the middle of a class warfare.

Connelly, who won an Oscar for the movie "A Beautiful Mind," hasn't done television in a while, since "The Street" in 2001. Diggs, who rose to popularity due to the musical "Hamilton," has been in shows like "Black-ish" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Sumner was on shows like "The Borgias" and "Low Winter Sun," but she's most well-known for her work on the indie movie "Frances Ha."

"Snowpiercer" was first adapted on the big screen by Bong Joon-ho in South Korea in 2013 and in Hollywood in 2014, which starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton. Joon-ho is also involved in developing the TV show as executive producer, along with Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Josh Friedman ("The Sarah Conor Chronicles") will reportedly write the script to the series.

"Snowpiecer" on television will follow seven years after the world turned cold and frozen. In the movies, the events unfolded in one timeline, but it's still unclear if this will be the same theme of the TV show. "This is an expansive, high-concept project and we are thrilled to be a part of reimagining it for television," Adelstein said in announcing who will be involved on the show behind-the-scenes.

"Snowpiercer" will air on TNT in 2018. For an idea on the show's premise, check out the trailer to "Snowpiecer's" Hollywood movie version below.