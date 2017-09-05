So You Can Be 'Ecosexual' Now?

Performance artists Annie Sprinkle and Beth Stephens want to reassure you:

Anyone can be ecosexual. … you can be any gender and be heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual (and anything else) and still be ecosexual. You can have a long-term boyfriend, be married, or be happily single. All that's necessary is that "you don't look at the Earth as your mother, you look at it as your lover."

As Christians, we should have deep concern for those who embrace ecosexuality.

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/environmentalists-jump-on-sexual-identity-bandwagon-with-ecosexuality-197503/