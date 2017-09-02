'So You Think You Can Dance' 2017 News: Dassy, Fik-Shun Get Eliminated

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance Who will be the next to go on "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14?

After Inyoung "Dassy" Lee got eliminated from the competition this Monday, "So You Think You Can Dance" followers are wondering who might be the next to leave.

Last Monday, "So You Think You Can Dance" revealed the Top 7 after one of the eight contestants was eliminated from the competition.

On the Aug. 21 episode, Sydney Tormey failed to make it to the Top 8 after getting mixed reviews for her performance. However, it was not her performance that night that caused her elimination but the votes which were cast by the viewers the week prior.

On that airing, before the results were revealed, the contestants performed anew with their All-Star partners, alone, and by group. Kiki Nyemcheck and Jenna Johnson's routine as well as Lex Ishimoto and Gaby Diaz's number received standing ovations for their contemporary and Broadway performances. In the meantime, Taylor Sieve and Robert Roldan failed to impress the judges, although their tandem was called the "couple to beat" a couple of weeks ago. However, it was Tormey's journey on the show that ended that night.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 28, the show paired together the remaining top eight contestants, and their performances only made the question of who will be the next eliminated all the more difficult to answer. But towards the end of the show, judges Nigel Lythgoe, Vanessa Hudgens and Mary Murphy decided who should stay and who was eliminated. It was then ultimately announced that Dassy and dance partner DuShaunt "Fik-Shun" Stegall would leave. The good news, however, is that Dassy's fans can still catch a glimpse of her as she joins the Top 7 in the upcoming "So You Think You Can Dance" tour.

Next week, the Top 7 will return for their new performances. The next episode of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 airs on Sept. 4, 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.