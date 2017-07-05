'So You Think You Can Dance' News: Show Takes a Break; Final Audition Airs July 10

There will be no new episodes to "So You Think You Can Dance" this week as America commemorates its annual Independence Day celebrations. Viewers expecting to watch the final audition round will have to wait a while longer as Fox sets this episode to air on Monday, July 10, instead.

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance 'So You Think You Can Dance' season 14 is off to a great start on Fox.

Most TV schedules this week are reportedly irregular because of the holiday. Even usual summer favorites like "America's Got Talent" and "The Bachelorette" won't have new episodes. Viewers on Fox, however, could watch a repeat of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 episode 2 during the break, as well as some television specials.

Meanwhile, Fox released the teaser to its upcoming episode which highlights the last moments from the auditions in New York. As the selection process comes to a close, "So You Think You Can Dance" will prepare for The Academy round in the competition where the 10 All-Stars will be revealed. The teaser already hinted former "SYTYCD" contestant Robert Roldan will be interacting with the new dancers.

With barely a handful of episodes aired, "So You Think You Can Dance" viewers seem to already have a favorite. One person who stood out during the auditions is Kaylee Mills. Judges Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe and Vanessa Hudgens were wowed by the contemporary dancer. Lythgoe commended her for being unique.

Millis, 19, works as a dance teacher and goes by the stage name Impavido. She told Herald News part of what she experienced at the competitions Academy rounds, which entailed "choreography rounds, challenges and whatever the judges want to throw at you."

"From the moment I saw her dance, I just knew she had a gift that you just can't teach anybody," Marissa Tavano, who owns the dance studio where Millis works, said. "She has her own style and it's different from anybody I've ever seen," Tavano added.