'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14: Jennifer Leaves Competition Due to Injury; Kevin Strong Bet for Top 10?

Jennifer Florentino, from Robert Roldan's team, was forced to leave "So You Think You Can Dance" due to a serious injury. Meanwhile, Kevin Davis Jr. appeared to be a strong candidate to become one of the top 10 finalists in the competition.

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance A promotional image for "So You Think You Can Dance."

Previously on "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14, the All-Stars were down to two members each. Each All-Star danced with both of their members to see which of them would be moving on to become part of the top 10 finalists of the show.

However, Jennifer had to bow out of the competition without showcasing her routine because of an injury that she sustained while rehearsing for Sonya Tayeh's jazz choreography. A fellow contestant accidentally hit Jennifer on her head, resulting in a deep open wound above her eyebrow.

Jennifer was told by the doctor that dancing again would open up her wound, which forced her to leave the competition without performing one last time for the top 20 round.

Meanwhile, it seems that krumper Kevin aka Konkrete is a strong contender this season 14 of "So You Think You Can Dance."

In Day 2 of the Academy, Kevin was supposed to be eliminated but Jenna Johnson decided that he was worth kicking out two of her team members just to have him on her team.

In the next round of performances, the other All-Stars were impressed with Kevin's performance of the choreography that Jenna made especially for his dance style. As seen in Jenna and Kevin's performance clip, All-Star and fellow krumper Cyrus Spencer appeared overwhelmed by Konkrete's moves.

The winner of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 will bag $250,000 as the grand prize and will also become part of the show's All-Star roster.

"So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.