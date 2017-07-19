'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 News: All-Stars and Contestants Continue with Academy Week

For the 14th season of the Emmy award-winning dance competition, "So You Think You Can Dance," viewers will see more of the 10 All-Stars from previous seasons of the show.

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance 100 dancers hoping to land a coveted position in the Top 10 in "So You Think You Can Dance"

The All-Stars will serve as mentors for the 98 dancers, all selected by judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens, who will go through The Academy round. Eventually, they will pair up with the final 10 contests of the show.

The All-Stars include Allison Holker from the second season of the show, Comfort Fedoke from season 4, Cyrus Spencer from season 9, Jasmine Harper from season 10, Jenna Johnson also from season 10, Marko Gemar from season 8, Robert Roldan from season 7, Gaby Diaz who was the season 12 champion, Fik-Shun Stegall season 10 winner, and Paul Karmiryan season 10 contestant and champion of "So You Think You Can Dance" Armenia.

All-Star dancers who specialize in contemporary include Holker, Harper, and Roldan, while Hip-Hop dancers include Fedoke and Stegall. Johnson and Karmiryan specialize in Ballroom, while Spencer's forte is Animation, Diaz's is Tap, and Gemar's is Jazz.

In the sixth episode of the season, callbacks for The Academy will continue.

The preceding episode of "So You Think You Can Dance" saw 100 dancers performing to the best of their abilities in hopes of getting picked up for The Academy. The panel witnessed Logan Hernandez wowing the crowd with his number. This contemporary dancer, who was first to perform, set the bar high, as he received a full-panel standing ovation. He was able to advance to the Hip Hop round.

Another dancer who impressed the All-Stars was krumper Kevin Davis, who was picked by five former contestants before proceeding to Holker's team.

"So You Think You Can Dance" episode 6 of season 14, Academy Week no. 2, airs on Monday, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.