'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 News: Details for Live Tour 2017 Announced

The Top 10 contestants plus some of the All-Stars from "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 will go on a live tour this 2017.

Fans can witness the Top 10 finalists — Dassy Lee, Kaylee Millis, Kiki Nyemchek, Koine Iwasaki, Lex Ishimoto, Logan Hernandez, Mark Villaver, Robert Green, Sydney Tormey and Taylor Sieve — perform their favorite numbers along with All-Stars Jasmine Harper and Marko Gemar.

The rest of the All-Stars from season 14 — Gaby Diaz, Comfort Fedoke, Allison Holker, Jenna Johnson, Paul Karmiryan, Robert Roldan, Cyrus Spencer and Fik-Shun Stegall — have yet to be confirmed for the tour.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 live tour will run from Oct. 5 to Nov. 19. It will make its first stop at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois and the final show will be at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, according to FOX.

Dates, venues and links to buy tickets are readily available on FOX's website since tickets for the live tour went on public sale last Aug. 25.

Aside from Chicago, the "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 live tour will hit Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Washington, DC, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Los Angeles, Texas, Arizona and Nevada during the two-month tour.

One of the websites where fans of the show can buy tickets from is Ticketfly, where they can choose the type of pass they want to have for the show.

The Ultimate pass is no longer available but will grant the holder VIP access to the show and performers. One of the exclusive perks is that Ultimate ticket holders will have access to the pre-show rehearsals of the performers.

Other ticket kinds are Front Row, M&G, VIP and Regular, which do not really have any special perks in the tour.