'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 News: Next Week to Determine the Top Four [Predictions]

(Photo: Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance) Lex Ishimoto on "So You Think You Can Dance."

Next week in "So You Think You Can Dance," the final six contestants will once again get the opportunity to perform and vie for a spot in the top four.

The previous episode of the dance competition saw the seven competitors dance for their life on Labor Day with Taylor Sieve and Robert leaving the judges impressed especially Cat Deeley, who went so far as to say that it was one of the best performances of the night as she expected of Sieve.

Kiki, Kaylee and Mark ended up being at the bottom three with the "So You Think You Can Dance" installment concluding with Mark packing his bags.

Now, the remaining competitors are one step closer to the championship. The next episode will see two couples leave the competition by the end of the night.

Fans are divided with regard to who could win it all in "So You Think You Can Dance." TVLine points out that Sieve is clearly a favorite of the judges to win.

However, in a brand-new prediction put together by Gold Derby, many believe that Lex Ishimoto has what it takes to emerge victorious by the end of the whole contest.

This was made more likely following his impressive hip-hop performance with All-Star Gaby in the previous "So You Think You Can Dance" episode. Judge Mary Murphy even called him the "Iron Man" of the season due to his ability to excel in different dance styles.

Second on the prediction list is Logan Hernandez, whose performance with All-Star Allison earned a standing ovation from the judges. It involved a routine that's difficult to pull off and made more challenging due to the use of elaborate costume and props. In the end, however, the pair still pulled it off.

Who will be in the top four in "So You Think You Can Dance"? Fans will find out on Monday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.