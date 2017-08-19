'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 News: Robert Green Sent Home After Teary Performance; Pairs Talk Secret Weapons

Robert Green was eliminated after his emotional performance in last Monday's episode of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14. Meanwhile, the remaining nine contestants and their All-Star partners talk about their secret strengths.

Previously on "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14, the top 10 finalists performed beautifully complex pieces for America's votes, which led to the elimination of Green.

Green and his All-Star partner Jasmine Harper danced to "Otherside" by Perfume Genius. The contemporary piece was choreographed by Stacey Tookey, and it told the story of a guy who feels hopeless and finds a connection with a hotel employee who feels the same.

There were some who found Green's elimination disappointing because of the feelings he shared in a previous episode of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14.

"I never thought I was good enough. I just feel like so many people can do more than they think they can achieve," Green said, opening up about how he lost faith in himself.

Green's words were also a nod to how getting into the top 10 boosted his confidence and took away his insecurities. However, despite giving a powerful performance with a teary-eyed ending to their emotional contemporary routine, the skilled performer was sent home.

Meanwhile, the remaining contestants shared what their secret weapons are in a teaser for "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14.

The first pair to talk was Mark Villaver and his All-Star partner Comfort Fedoke, who claimed that their weapon is adapting to anything and everything.

All-Star dancer Gaby Diaz spoke for her and her partner Lex Ishimoto and said that their secret weapon is tap, "because nobody else on the show can do it."

Other contestants didn't take the question seriously, such as Kiki Nyemchek and his All-Star partner Jenna Johnson, who teased that their secret weapon is actually Kiki's chest hair

Catch "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.