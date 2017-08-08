'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 News: Top 10 Acts Announced

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 announces top 10

After the thorough search, the Top 10 of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 has been revealed.

The show's Monday night episode officially announced the names of the 10 acts that were chosen after a series of try-outs in front of the show's head judge Nigel Lythgoe, returning judge Mary Murphy, and new panel member Vanessa Hudgens.

Out of over 100 contestants who were invited to the call-backs, members of the All-Stars who also serve as the judges for the season's Academy rounds selected one dance act at the end of the round to move on to the live shows of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14.

All-Star judge Fik-Shun reportedly chose Dassy Lee over his teammate Kyle Bennett Jr. after the former's seamless hip hop/popping rendition of "Shake Your Pants," while Team Allison's Allison Holker picked Logan Hernandez instead of Zachary Downer.

On the other hand, Jenna Johnson decided to take Kaylee Millis to the live shows instead of Kevin "Konkrete" Davis, while Cyrus Spencer picked Kaylee Millis instead of Havoc to move forward in the show.

Then Lex Ishimoto was chosen by Gabby Diaz for her partner in the live auditions instead of Evan DeBenedetto, while Comfort Fedoke opted to have Mark Villaver as his partner in the next round of the show instead of Deja Williams.

The rest of the Top 10 for this season of "So You Think You Can Dance" includes Koine Iwasaki for Marko Germar's team, Sydney Tormey for Paul Karmiryan's team, as well as Robert Green for Jasmine Harper's team.

The next part of Fox's long-running dance reality competition will begin on Monday, Aug. 14, where the act who gets the lowest number of votes will be eliminated each week.

Fox airs the latest episodes of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 at 8 p.m. EDT.