'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 News: Top 10 Finalists Set for Announcement Next Week

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance A promotional image for the reality TV dance competition "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14.

Next week's episode of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 will feature the 10 All-Stars making one tough decision as they are slated to announce which dancer from their respective teams they will bring with them to the live-shows.

However, even before much awaited announcement is made, Robert Roldan already lost one possible choice as Jennifer Tolentino was forced to leave the show after a serious injury.

To recall, the "So You Think You Can Dance" aspirant was announced to leave the competition after a fellow contestant accidentally hit her on the head while they were rehearsing for Sonya Tayeh's jazz choreography. With a deep open-wound cut above her eyebrow, Tolentino was left with no choice but to bow out of the competition upon the advice of the doctor, even before performing for the Top 20 round.

Meanwhile, it is strongly speculated that Kevin Davis Jr. is one of the strongest contenders in this season of "So You Think You Can Dance." While the krumper from Jenna Johnson's team initially struggled in the jazz choreography, he left the All-Star panel in awe after delivering an energetic and passionate krump performance. While it's unclear how the krumper will fare with other dance routines, many believe that Johnson will give him a chance to further prove his "So You Think You Can Dance" potential by bringing him into the Top 10.

"So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 is going live for the first time ever next week with the announcement of the two dancers that each of the All-Star coaches will bring with them to the Top 10. The finalists will then perform live with their All-Star partners, with their fate in the competition to be determined by the viewers' votes.

The winner of the competition will go home with $250,000 cash prize and will eventually join the roster of the show's All-Stars.

"So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 airs on FOX on Monday evenings at 8 p.m. EDT.