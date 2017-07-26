'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 News: Who Will Make it to the Live Shows?

The number of dancers participating in the Emmy Award-winning dance show "So You Think You Can Dance" continues to decrease every week. With 40 dancers left, four assigned to each of the 10 All-Stars, who could knock out the rest and join season 14's Top 10?

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 returned on June 12.

Following the dynamic of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 13, the current installment sets 10 All-Stars as the deciding body for the top 10 dancers who will make it to the live shows.

The All-Stars who have signed onto season 14 include Allison Holker, Comfort Fedoke, Cyrus Spencer, Jasmine Harper, Jenna Johnson, Marko Gemar, Robert Roldan, Gaby Diaz, Fik-Shun Stegall, and Paul Karmiryan. They were strong contenders from previous seasons of the show.

Contemporary dance coaches are Allison, Jasmine, and Robert. Hip-hop artists are being handled by Fik-Shun and Comfort, while Gaby is rounding up the tap dancers. The Animation specialist is Cyrus, while jazz and ballroom dances are Paul, Jenna, and Marko's forte.

Although it is a bit too early to tell strong contenders for the Top 10, some dancers are already showing potential. Fik-Shun, the All-Star responsible for last season's champion, is expected to rise to the top once again. Dassy and Kyle, his pupils, are showing massive progress. They are among the dancers to look out for in season 14.

Other notable competitors are in Allison's team, Kevin and Logan. Some are betting on Kevin to be on the Top 10 as has steadily shown great potential.

But perhaps no one is as consistent as Kaylee, who is on Cyrus' team. She aced auditions, the solos, and the hip-hop round.

The show started with about a hundred dancers, now it is down to the last 40. Which All-Star will produce season 14's winner?

Catch new episodes of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.