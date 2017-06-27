'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 Spoilers: Highlights of Latest Episode Show Off Varied Styles

The latest episode of "So You Think You Can Dance" featured more dancer auditions as well as enough varied styles to delight fans with different preferences.

For those who may have missed the most recent episode of the reality-competition series, highlights of it have already appeared online.

The show's official Twitter account has shared several highlights of the dancers who went in for auditions during the latest episode.

Kaylee Millis has managed to draw plenty of support from the fans thus far. Her unique and highly physical routine delighted fans in attendance and the judges as well.

Another dancer drawing rave reviews from fans is Koine Iwasaki. Iwasaki's routine demonstrated power and grace, the many movements serving to tell pieces of a story. It was an emotional routine and one that helped her earn a spot in the minds of many fans.

Dancer Chaz Wolcott opted for something a little different. Instead of featuring one of those routines inspired entirely by modern dance styles, he decided to go old school. With tap-dancing shoes on, Wolcott proceeded to dazzle viewers with a classic routine that also featured some new moves to keep things fresh.

Considering how much support Millis, Iwasaki and Wolcott have garnered from the fans of "So You Think You Can Dance" thus far, it would not be all that surprising if the three continued to find success in the competition, and perhaps they may even hang around until the end.

Fans will have plenty of time to take in all the different happenings of the show's most recent episode since the next one is still two weeks away, though it is one they will not want to miss since it will feature the last round of auditions.

More news about Season 14 of "So You Think You Can Dance" should be made available soon.

"So You Think You Can Dance" Season 14 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.