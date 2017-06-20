'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 Spoilers: New York Auditions Featured in Third Week

"So You Think You Can Dance" has been renewed for its 14th season, and the auditions, so far, have produced a few surprising moments for dance fans everywhere. The third episode moves on to feature auditions for the show held in New York as the series resumes on Monday, June 26, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDanceA promo image of FOX's "So You Think You can Dance" as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

After the show's success in getting a great crop of dancers sent to The Academy from the second night of judging, "So You Think You Can Dance" wrapped up the Los Angeles segment of dance auditions last Monday, June 19. The dance competition, now in its 14th season, will feature aspiring candidates from New York in its next installment due on June 26, according to the TV Guide.

Like previous episodes of this season's "So You Think You Can Dance," the New York audtions will again feature dancers aged between 18 and 30 years old, compared to last season where the show featured kids. Once again, Vanessa Hudgens will join the judges' table alongside Nifel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy.

Who among the New York candidates will win the judges' approval and a ticket to The Academy? Fans can find out next week when "So You Think You Can Dance" continues.

Meanwhile, last Monday's auditions produced some promising dance stars from the Los Angeles crop of candidates, according to TV Line.

Matthew Deloch made his mark on the judges with a contemporary dance routine which featured amazing control, along with some flawless pirouettes. Deloch was tentative at the start of his piece but clearly gained confidence as he turned in a performance worthy of The Academy ticket.

The complete ensemble of dance techniques shown by Dustin Payne was enough to win the judges over, as well. While Payne mostly showcased his pop and lock technique, his piece was diverse enough to make him stand out from the rest of the pop lockers of his group.

Inyoung "Dassy" Lee, meanwhile, dazzled the judges with her unexpected blend of aggressive pop-lock to the tune of Shirley Bassey's "Big Spender." Her jazz and pop-lock number certainly got the judges' attention and pegged her as a surprise favorite to win it all this season.