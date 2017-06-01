'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 Spoilers, News: Vanessa Hudgens Is Third Judge; Allison Holker, Robert Roldan to Return

Vanessa Hudgens is all set to play a new role as she joins the panel of judges on the upcoming fourteenth season of "So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD)."

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniActress Vanessa Hudgens poses at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 24, 2016.

The "High School Musical" alum is joining Mary Murphy and series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe as the third judge in a season that will feature a new set of 10 returning All-Stars paired up with highly skilled dancers aged between 18–30.

Hudgens, who was previously seen on NBC's axed superhero comedy series "Powerless," is returning to FOX after playing her successful stint as Betty Rizzo in last year's live musical special, "Grease: Live." Fellow judge Lythgoe said in a statement that there was instant chemistry when the actress-singer joined them in the audition rounds.

"I know the "SYTYCD" fans will love her as much as we do," Lythgoe shared. "Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel," Lythgoe added.

The announcement came following Hudgens' hosting gig at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

USA Magazine has also confirmed that the upcoming fourteenth season of the dance competition series will be bringing back veterans Allison Holker and Robert Roldan to act as two of the mentors who will be guiding the contestants in showcasing their skills in a variety of dance styles that include ballet, ballroom, and hip-hop, among others.

The 29-year-old Holker has also appeared as a pro dancer on four seasons of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," wherein she won second place with celebrity partner Riker Lynch on the show's 20th season that ran in 2015.

On the other hand, Roldan, 26, finished third place in the seventh season of "SYTYCD," and has previously come back as an all-star in 2011 on the subsequent eighth season.

According to Just Jared Jr., the eight other all-stars who will be returning to the show include Comfort Fedoke, Cyrus Spencer, Fikshun, Gaby Diaz, Jasmine Harper, Jenna Johnson, Marko Germar, and Paul Karmiryan. Each one of them will be given a dancer out of the Top 10 roster to guide throughout the season.

"SYTYCD" season 14 premieres on Monday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Those interested can watch a promo for the upcoming season below.