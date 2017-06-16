'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 Spoilers: Six Dancers Make It to the Academy

Six dancers took a chance in the first episode of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14, which premiered on June 12 on FOX. Luckily, all of them made it to the show.

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDancePromotional photo for "So You Think You Can Dance"

The hit reality TV dance competition first featured a contemporary dancer named Mark Villaver, who auditioned wearing an all-black costume. Although the dancer made it to the competition, some critics claimed that the routine that he presented was nothing exceptional, especially when the performances of the dancers who auditioned after him were taken into consideration.

The next dancer to perform on stage, Alexis Gilbert, was edgy at first but managed to perform an impressive jazz routine to the tune of "River" by Bishop Briggs.

Next up was Robert Green, whose performance did not disappoint the judges. His movement was said to resemble those of Fik-Shun and Twitch, although some say he still needs to perform more unique routines in order to make it to the next round of eliminations.

Taking over the stage next were Kristina and Vasily. Since they are a real-life couple, it did not come as a surprise that they looked very comfortable with each other on stage. They performed a beautiful ballroom dance that made it easy for the judges to say yes to their performance.

The fifth performer to try their luck in the competition were twin sisters Anastasia and Viktoria, who also passed the test when they danced a modern routine.

However, it seems one of the most remarkable performers that night was contemporary dancer Darius Hickman, whose routine allowed him to instantly enter the Academy.

Hickman's story also gained a lot of attention during last Monday's episode. His mom was sentenced to prison when he was a child and his aunt who took care of him as he grew up died three years ago. According to him, all his negative experiences in life have helped him achieve whatever triumphs he has now, including being part of "So You Think You Can Dance."

The reality dance competition airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.