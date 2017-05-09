Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello News 2017: Couple Slams Magazine for Fake News About Marital Problems
Rumors began circulating that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's marriage was not doing so well after a published report by Star magazine emerged. However, fans of the beautiful couple need not worry, as both Vergara and Manganiello have denied the claim.
The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to slam the magazine for making up the story. They both posted a photo of Star magazine's cover of which they were on and put the publication on blast in the captions.
Vergara and Manganiello criticized the magazine for photoshopping the ring off the former's finger as she was pictured with another man. The magazine then claimed that Vergara was "caught cheating in Rome."
This is certainly not the first time a publication has made up a story or exaggerated facts in order to make a profit. Manganiello is very aware of that, and the "True Blood" actor did not hold back his thoughts when he posted the cover on Instagram.
"Big surprise everyone but Star created a fake story and then photo shopped my wife's engagement ring off of her finger in order to sell magazines," Manganiello wrote. "They are run by malicious trash. Do the world a favor and don't buy their garbage."
The "Modern Family" actress called the magazine's editor "an idiot" for the outrageous move. She pointed out that other pictures from the same night showed her with her ring visibly on. She also explained that the man she was pictured with is actually a producer of the film "Bent," which she stars in.
Vergara and Manganiello began their romance in 2014, dating for only six months before becoming engaged on Christmas Day the same year. On Nov. 21, 2015, the pair tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida.
Fans of the successful celebrity couple are undoubtedly supportive of them. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.