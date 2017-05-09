Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello News 2017: Couple Slams Magazine for Fake News About Marital Problems

Rumors began circulating that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's marriage was not doing so well after a published report by Star magazine emerged. However, fans of the beautiful couple need not worry, as both Vergara and Manganiello have denied the claim.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniSofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been married since November 2015.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to slam the magazine for making up the story. They both posted a photo of Star magazine's cover of which they were on and put the publication on blast in the captions.

Vergara and Manganiello criticized the magazine for photoshopping the ring off the former's finger as she was pictured with another man. The magazine then claimed that Vergara was "caught cheating in Rome."