Solar Eclipse 2017: How to Safely Watch and Capture Good Photos With Smartphone Cameras

REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard March 20, 2015.

Monday, Aug. 21, marks the arrival of the anticipated solar eclipse in America. Before proceeding to viewing sites, it is best to take note of some safety reminders and ways to capture the moment with just a typical smartphone camera.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon unconventionally passes between the Earth and the sun. There are several stages in this lunar event but its peak is the total solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun and makes the latter look like a bright ring around a dark, round matter.

While this phenomenon is likely to happen once or twice a year, a solar eclipse does not happen on a regular or scheduled basis. Luckily, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA, the entire United States of America will have their share of chances to catch the solar eclipse.

"In fact, everyone in North America plus parts of South America, Africa, and Europe will see at least a partial solar eclipse," NASA added.

Safely Watching Solar Eclipse

It is important to note that for the most part, the solar eclipse releases radiation that can severely harm people's eyes if they look at it directly.

In this regard, the top requirement in safely watching the solar eclipse is by having an authentic pair of solar filters or solar viewers.

Just recently, people were warned against purchasing fake solar viewers as these do not provide the proper protection needed to watch the solar eclipse. Note that even a pair of sunglasses with very dark lenses does not perform the job that solar filters do.

There are also a number of important reminders when using optical devices like cameras, binoculars, and telescopes during the solar eclipse. For one, wearing a solar filter under these devices are just as dangerous. NASA explained: "The concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury."

Meanwhile, people wearing eyeglasses can keep them on. They just have to make sure their solar filter is placed over the lenses. The same safety reminder applies to everyone who will view the sun with any optical device.

Ultimately, people wanting to use optical devices are advised to seek help or get advice from science experts on how to properly and safely use them with solar filters.

Lastly, everyone must make sure to look away from the sun first before safely removing their solar filters or viewers. People should never take them off while still facing the sun.

Capture the Moment with a Smartphone Camera

Unlike using DSLR cameras and other optical devices, smartphone cameras do not necessarily need a layer of solar filter — but keep in mind that the person using it always does.

According to CNET, the radiation from the eclipse will not damage a smartphone or its camera. However, aesthetic-wise, it helps in capturing better photos of the solar eclipse. So, for an added layer of protection and good-looking photos, people are still advised to place a solar filter over the smartphone camera.

On the other hand, people who very much want to capture the best of Monday's solar eclipse are advised to take note of its schedule based on their location. Knowing this important information can be a good guide for someone looking forward to setting a time-lapse video.

To keep track of the solar eclipse schedule, there are available mobile apps on iOS and Android that can be installed such as Eclipse Safari, NASA Globe Observer, the paid app SkySafari 5, and more.

Packing some helpful equipment such as a tripod or a smartphone stick will definitely help to stabilize the device while taking a photo or a video.

For some seriously great photos, it will not hurt to adjust some camera settings moments before the solar eclipse to capture photos with great lighting balance.