Solar Eclipse Aug. 21 Weather Forecast: Will Clouds Block Your View Where You Are?

All of the contiguous U.S. will be able to witness a celestial phenomenon unfold, that is, if the weather permits.

Reuters, Beawiharta A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016.

This Monday, Aug. 21, a solar eclipse will be visible from the U.S. Those within the path of totality will be able to see the moon completely covering the sun. Those outside of bounds will only see the moon partially covering the sun.

The path will cross from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina, covering about 14 states.

A stationary weather front from Utah to Northern Wisconsin suggests that clouds, scattered showers, as well as thunderstorms could possibly obstruct locals' view of the eclipse.

For those along the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Great Plains, a high pressure will reportedly bring in fair weather conditions. And clear skies should be expected. The same goes for the Southeastern U.S., buildup of high pressure from the Atlantic will bring in sunshine.

However, the same cannot be said for those residing along the coastal plain of South Carolina. Clouds and scattered rain showers are expected.

In Oregon, the first location in the country to witness totality, clear skies should set the mood for eclipse. The coastal area, however, might have low stratus clouds and god. Once the natural phenomenon is in view, temperatures may drop and may lead in clouds and fog to shore.

Residents are advised to relocate several miles inland to ensure a better view of the eclipse.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 9:05 a.m. local time, while totality will occur at 10:16 a.m. PDT.

In Kentucky and Tennesse, also states crossing the path of totality, will have sunny skies and a few scattered clouds. Overall, the weather is good for viewing the eclipse.

Totality is expected to last the longest near Hopkinsville, Kentucky, wherein it will last for a good 2 minutes and 40 seconds.