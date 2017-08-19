Solar Eclipse August 21, 2017 Safety Tips, Advice: How to Watch Eclipse Safely

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni People from Los Angeles were donning a pair of solar glasses to watch the highly anticipated eclipse.

The highly anticipated solar eclipse can be viewed across the United States on Monday, Aug. 21. But those who are planning to watch the celestial phenomenon need to take some caution to fully enjoy the experience.

One of the first tips in viewing any eclipse is to have a proper eye protection. But it does not mean that anyone can just wear a pair of sunglasses and look up in the sky to watch the eclipse unfold.

According to reports, it is completely unsafe for anyone to look at the sun directly with the naked eye anytime of the day, except during the very short moment when the moon entirely blocks the sun during a total solar eclipse. This means that those who will wait for the phenomenon to happen will be able to have two minutes and 40 seconds to enjoy the view on Monday.

"Looking at the sun without eclipse glasses or solar viewers can cause eclipse blindness or retinal burns," Illinois Department of Public Health director Nirav Shah said in a statement. "Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun."

But during the time of partial solar eclipse, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reportedly advises everyone to obtain a pair of special eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers that meet strict international safety standards. This includes having a certification information indicating that it passed the ISO 12312-2 international standard and the manufacturer's name and company address printed on the product. The eyewear should also have no visible scratches or damages, especially on the lenses.

NASA also advises everyone to supervise their children who will wear solar filters, as well as to avoid looking at a partially eclipsed sun using unfiltered telescopes, binoculars, cameras, or any optical devices.

On the other hand, those who are driving are advised to exit the roadway and park their vehicles in a safe area if they want to view the eclipse. They should also keep the headlights on and prohibit themselves from wearing the eclipse glasses while driving.