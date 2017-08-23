Solar Eclipse Eye Damage: What Are the Early Symptoms to Watch Out For?

Many were left in awe after the total solar eclipse carved its path across mainland US on Aug. 21. While experts consistently warned people against directly watching the sun without any eye protection such as solar eclipse glasses, many still suffered from eye strain after viewing the eclipse.

Reuters/Mike Blake Women gaze up to view a partial solar eclipse outside the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center in San Diego, California, October 23, 2014.

The phrases "my eyes hurt" and "eyes hurt eclipse" became two of the most searched terms on Google shortly after the eclipse, CNN reported.

Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, an ophthalmologist at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Hospital, said that dozens of patients with concerns ranging from headaches to blurry vision have been rushed to the hospital.

"While most patients have not had any permanent issues, a few have been found to have some retinal changes, which will require monitoring," Dr. Deobhakta said.

Dr. Angie Wen from Mount Sinai Hospital also said that patients experience headaches and nausea that are connected with changes in their vision should have themselves checked for any eye damage.

Some of the more immediate signs of eye damage include sudden blurriness while reading, sensitivity to light, distorted vision, headache, seeing "spots" in your vision and feeling pain.

UnitedHealthcare Vision chief executive Linda Chous told NBC News that short-term problems include solar keratitis, which is a condition similar to sunburn of the cornea or the front portion of the eye. Symptoms for solar keratitis, which include eye pain and light sensitivity, occurs within 24 hours after exposure.

However, it's trickier to detect long-term damage to the retina. A more serious condition called solar retinopathy can lead to the deterioration of a person's central vision. Sveta Kavali, an ophthalmologist and retina specialist at Saint Louis University, said the damage is "typically irreversible, and there's no treatment for this," The Washington Post reported.

It's difficult to detect solar retinopathy because a person may not realize that the retina has already been damaged until the symptoms appear, which can happen in a few hours to a few days after exposure, since the retina has no pain receptors.

Anyone concerned about their vision is advised to immediately make an appointment with an eye doctor.