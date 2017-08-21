Solar Eclipse: Here's What Christian Leaders Are Saying

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake) People line up on a bridge as the sun emerges through fog cover before the solar eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S., August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 44°48'38" N 124°3'40" W.

As Americans have already begun witnessing a solar eclipse today, here's what some well-known Christians are saying about the rare continent-wide event.

Chris Hodges, pastor of Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama:

I've had that @Hillsong song, "Oh we look to the Son..." on my mind today. #SolarEclipse2017￼

Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share in Arvada, Colorado:

"On the count of 3 everyone say 'APOCALYPSE!'" #SolarEclipse2017￼

Robert Morris, pastor at Gaetway Church in Southlake, Texas:

As we observe the solar #eclipse￼ today, let it be a reminder to never forget the Creator of our universe is still in control. • Genesis 1:16

Joyce Meyer, speaker based in St. Louis, Missouri:

"God is upholding, maintaining, guiding and propelling the universe by His mighty word of power!" -Joyce #SolarEclipse2017 #SolarEclipse

John Piper, founder of DesiringGod.org:

Watch the eclipse with John Owen, Jonathan Edwards, and Charles Spurgeon. Let the darkness brighten your heart.

Lee Strobel, former atheist and author of The Case for Christ:

God crafted our world so we could do science -- and then, through nature, discover Him. #Eclipse￼

Todd Clark, former pastor in Southern California:

I hope there are some eclipse shots in Instagram today. #dang

Franklin Graham, evangelist based in North Carolina:

I don't know if the #solareclipse is a sign of God's judgment, but may it be a reminder to all of us to pray.

"And God set them in the expanse of the heavens to give light on the earth, to rule over the day & over the night..." (Gen 1:17-18) #eclipse