Solar Eclipse on August 21 2017: NASA Releases Safe Viewing Tips; Photo and Video Contest to Be Held

NASA has released a list of safety guidelines for watching the solar eclipse next month. Meanwhile, a photo and video contest will be held by Michael Baker International to call on all entries featuring a good shot of the eclipse.

Wikimedia Commons/Bob Adams A solar eclipse will happen on Monday, Aug. 21. Pictured is a partial eclipse of the sun.

The solar eclipse will occur on Monday, Aug. 21, where the moon will block the entire sun. This will be seen in all of North America and will last for as long as three hours. Aside from the natural event creating emphasizing the sun's solar corona, bright stars and other planets will be visible to the naked eye.

While this may be an exciting occurrence, NASA has informed those will be watching the solar eclipse of safety precautions so that they will not damage their eyesight.

According to NASA, viewers can watch the solar eclipse directly with the use of special glasses. The eclipse glasses must have certification information with a designated ISO 12312-2 international standard as well as have the manufacturer's name and address available.

The eclipse glasses also must not be older than three years and it should not be used with homemade filters or ordinary lenses from non-specialty sunglasses.

NASA listed down manufacturers that have been certified in producing eclipse glasses, which are American Paper Optics, Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only), Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical and TSE 17.

With safety measures provided for people to watch the solar eclipse, they can document the natural event without doing harm to their eyes. They can also participate in the photo and video contest that will be sponsored by Michael Baker International.

According to WPSD Local 6, photos and videos of the eclipse submitted must be in high resolution. It must also feature the newly constructed Kentucky Lake Bridge or the unfinished Lake Barkley Bridge during the solar eclipse.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will award $50 for the best photo and video submitted.