Song Hye-Kyo, Kim Soo-Hyun to Star in New 'Sex and the City'?

Rumors about the production of the South Korean version of "Sex and the City" are rife and it will reportedly star Hallyu stars Song Hye-Kyo and Kim Soo-Hyun.

According to reports, the "Descendants of the Sun" actress and the "My Love from the Star" actor will top bill the South Korean version of the hit rom-com series from HBO.

The report claimed that the Hallyu version will center on the lives of five female friends who constantly update each other about their lives as they search for romance. The Hollywood version starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes.

However, both Song and Kim have yet to confirm or deny the casting reports for the rumored project.

But in an interview with W magazine, Song claimed that she would love to work on a major project that will feature a lot of top stars. According to the actress, one of her dream projects is the all-female version of "Ocean's Eleven" that is being developed in the United States.

"I heard they're making a female version of 'Ocean's Eleven' in Hollywood. It would be great if there were something like that in Korea as well," the actress said in the interview. "I also want to try acting with fellow actors Jun Ji Hyun and Son Ye Jin, since their styles are very distinct from mine, and they already have a strong career in the movie industry."

Meanwhile, Kim is currently wrapping up his next movie called "Real," which is expected to be released by the end of June. Aside from the hit TV series where he starred as an immortal alien, Kim is also known for his work in "The Producers," "Moon Embracing the Sun" and "The Thieves."

More details are expected to be revealed regarding the planned "Sex and the City" project.