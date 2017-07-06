Song Hye Kyo Pregnancy Rumors: Agency Denies Shotgun Wedding

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are getting married in October this year, as confirmed by their agencies, Blossom Entertainment and United Artist Agency. As many congratulated the couple, some were also skeptical about the sudden wedding announcements, especially since the couple previously denied dating rumors numerous times.

There was speculation that Song Hye Kyo is already pregnant, forcing the couple to get married this year. UAA released a statement denying pregnancy rumors, calling them groundless.

"It's absolutely not true," UAA said, referring to Song Hye Kyo pregnancy rumors, The Korea Herald reported. Additionally, the agency said that the actress will take some time off to prepare for the wedding in October.

After the wedding, Song Hye Kyo is schedule to resume her work. It was said that she is currently looking at several movie projects.

It wasn't revealed when Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki first started dating, but it is presumed that they developed feelings for each other when they were filming "Descendants of the Sun" and officially became a couple sometime around 2016.

In an official statement released through UAA (via Koreaboo), Song Hye Kyo said that throughout filming "Descendants of the Sun," she realized that Song Joong Ki and she shared the same values and ideas, and that she was comfortable sharing a lot of things with him.

"Joong Ki showed me his self, trust, and his manners for a long time," the actress said about her fiancé, adding that it was then that she knew "he was the one."

In his statement, Song Joong Ki revealed that in 2016, he and Song Hye Kyo promised to spend the rest of their lives together by "understanding each other's weaknesses and helping each other through harsh times."

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's wedding has been set for Oct. 31.