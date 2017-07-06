Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo Are Getting Married in October

After previously denying dating rumors, "Descendants of the Sun" stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have confirmed that they are indeed in a relationship and are set to marry in October this year. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's wedding date was announced by their agencies.

KBS "Descendants of the Sun" stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are going to marry this year.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, who played lovers on the hit KBS drama series "Descendants of the Sun," are going to tie the knot on Oct. 31 this year, Blossom Entertainment and United Artist Agency confirmed.

"The situation demanded caution as marriage is a joining of not just two people but of two families," the agency said, as quoted by Yonhap News.

The two stars, dubbed by fans the SongSong Couple, first figured in dating rumors last year when a source revealed that they were spotted dining together in New York.

In June this year, dating rumors once again surfaced after Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo reportedly spent some time together in Bali, Indonesia. At that time, their agencies clarified that they went to Bali separately and for different purposes.

According to sources close to the couple, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo first developed feelings for each other before "Descendants of the Sun" aired, which is presumed to be around the time they were filming the drama in the second half of 2015.

In 2016, Song Joong Ki secretly brought snacks on the set of Song Hye Kyo's photo shoot. It happened before the drama aired on TV, so the staff of the shoot wondered why he visited, Soompi reported.

Another acquaintance said that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo would sometimes accompany one another whenever they had activities or projects overseas.

"Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo didn't really try to hide their relationship from the people around them. They first told people they trusted, and if someone else asked about it, they neither affirmed nor denied," the source said about the couple's relationship.

It was also revealed that the stars didn't want their relationship to be the subject of a media spectacle because they wanted to be the first ones to tell their fans about it.