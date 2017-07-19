Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo News: 'Descendants of the Sun' Co-Stars to Wed in October

"Descendants of the Sun" lead stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo recently surprised their fans from all around the globe with their engagement. They will tie the knot in October.

YouTube/KBS World TV Real-life couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo star in "Descendants of the Sun."

The actors' agencies, Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency, issued a joint statement on July 5, announcing the stars' plan to get married.

"Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be holding a wedding ceremony on the final day of October, 2017," the statement reads. "A marriage is not only a private matter but also a meeting between two families, so it was a delicate situation in many ways."

The on-screen couple's chemistry in "Descendants of the Sun" caught the attention of many. They even received awards for their work. Despite the attention and the rumors about them dating, they continuously denied such allegations up until their wedding announcement.

Fans of the South Korean actors were elated upon hearing the news and took to social media to express their delight. The hashtag #SongSongCouple trended for hours.

Joong Ki first stepped out in public after their wedding announcement for the "Battleship Island" premiere. Despite the rain, the actor took the time to entertain questions from the press.

The actor admitted that he was nervous to face the public, but encouraging words from his fiancé helped him get by. According to him, Hye Kyo cheered him on, advising him to give his best.

During the brief interview, the media were able to squeeze in a few questions about their relationship. When one reporter asked him about what they call each other, Joong Ki said that they are just like any other couple. Sometimes they call each other "honey." But since they are getting married soon, he says that he should start calling Hye Kyo by a more formal title.

The press tried asking the actor about how he proposed to his co-star, but refused to answer it on the spot. He said that he will reveal the details in the future.

Mutual acquaintances of the pair have revealed how their love story began. Friendship reportedly blossomed into romance before "Descendants of the Sun" aired, which was during the show's pre-production later in 2015.

More updates on their engagement should follow.