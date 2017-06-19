Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo Reportedly Spotted Together in Bali, Reignite Dating Rumors

If there is one dating rumor that won't seem to die down, it would have to be the one involving Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. A report now alleges that the two are in fact dating after sources revealed that the two were caught in Bali, Indonesia together.

Facebook/OfficialDescendantsOfTheSunSeveral media outlets report that the pair was spotted in Bali Indonesia this June.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo both starred in the massively successful Korean drama "Descendants of the Sun." The series feature the love story between a soldier (played by Joong Ki) and a doctor (played by Hye Kyo) and upon its airing, it became an instant hit both locally and internationally. It also launched both Joong Ki and Hye Kyo into super stardom, although the latter was already a big name actress at the time.

It was during the show's airing that the dating rumors first began. The actors exhibited so much chemistry, which led fans to believe that they may be dating in real life. Now, more than a year after the series had concluded, the dating rumors have resurfaced once again.

According to several Chinese media outlets, the two Songs were spotted together in Bali. According to eyewitnesses, the pair visited Nusa Dua together but that they had to leave on separate dates.

Soompi reported that Blossom Entertainment, Joong Ki's agency, did confirm that the actor was in Indonesia to promote his upcoming film "The Battleship Island." Hye Kyo's agency, UAA, also confirmed the actress's trip to the same country. However, they made it clear that the actress was there for a meeting and was not with Joong Ki.

Just last March, the pair was also spotted dining together in New York. Sadly, neither of them has confirmed their dating status.