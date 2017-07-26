Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo Wedding Latest News: Actor Shares His Thoughts on Marriage

YouTube/KBS World 'Descendants of the Sun' stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will tie the knot in October.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are set to exchange vows in October, a date that many "Descendants of the Sun" fans will be looking forward to. In the meantime, the actor shared some of the things he learned as they prepare for the upcoming wedding.

In an interview with "Night of Real Entertainment," Song Joong Ki talked about his feelings regarding the ensuing public interest in their wedding. He notes that their collective fans, as well as the media in general, are very much excited for their wedding vows.

The actor tries to make sure they share their happiness with their fans in every way that they can, but at the same time, some things about their relationship will have to be kept just between them. "That's why I want to openly talk about my marriage to my girlfriend," Song Joong Ki said.

"But at the same time, there are small memories that we would like to treasure to ourselves, so, I ask for your understanding," the actor added, as quoted by Naver TV via Soompi.

The "Descendants of the Sun" star gave an update on their wedding plans as well. While the actor is swamped with work, preparing for the launch of his new movie "Battleship Island" while in the middle of wedding arrangements, he finds the time to appreciate the support from his fans.

"Even now, there are many people who encourage us, and this is truthfully a source of strength for me," he said, thanking the fans for their kind words. Song Joong Ki adds that he realizes just now how a wedding can be a huge event for everyone involved.

"Adults used to tell me that marriage is a major life event, and in the past I didn't completely understand what they meant but these days, I realize what that means," he noted. He relayed a few words from his fiancé Song Hye Kyo to fans, as she wished him success in his new movie.